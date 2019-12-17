Kamakhyanagar: A man sustained grievous injuries as an elephant attacked him near Karadapal village under Kankadahad block of Dhenkanal district Monday.

The injured has been identified as Mahanta Dehury (65), a resident of the same locality.

The incident took place Monday evening when Mahanta came face to face with an elephant unexpectedly while returning from his farmland.

Locals and family members later found him lying injured and rushed him to Kamakhyanagar sub-division hospital.

The incident triggered panic among the villagers.

On being informed, a team of forest department officials reached the spot and launched an operation to drive out the animals from the area. They have also started an investigation into the matter.

It may be mentioned here that elephant menace is rising rapidly in the state owing to several reasons including habitat loss. Recently, this Sunday, jumbos caused extensive damage to crops in Sarumala, Nakichua, Amarda, Naragaja and Bhoduashola panchayats of Mayurbhanj district.

Forest officials, meanwhile, are struggling to pushback these animals into forests. At times, the animals go back to the forests only to come back at night and eat standing crops.

PNN