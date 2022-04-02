Nayagarh: One person was killed and 15 others were injured when a state-run bus carrying around 60 passengers collided head-on with a liquefied petroleum gas tanker in Nayagarh district Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in Takara Ghat area under the Daspalla Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

The driver of the tanker died on the spot, while the injured people were taken to Daspalla Community Health Centre, he said.

Of the 15 injured, seven are stated to be critical, the officer said.

The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation bus was going to Jatni from Kantammal in Boudh district, police added.

