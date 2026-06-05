Bhubaneswar: One person was killed and 16 others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents reported from Angul and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha Friday.

In the first incident, a helper of a private bus was killed and ten passengers were injured after the bus collided with a coal-laden truck near Lohamunda on National Highway-55 in Angul district.

The private bus was travelling from Bhubaneswar to Jharsuguda when the accident occurred. The impact of the collision left several passengers injured, with three of them sustaining critical injuries.

The injured were initially admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Angul. However, three critically injured passengers were later shifted to a hospital in Cuttack after their condition worsened.

Police and emergency teams rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.In a separate incident in Mayurbhanj district, six people were injured, two of them seriously, after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a truck near Betanati.

According to sources, the occupants of the car were on their way for darshan of Lord Jagannath when the mishap took place. The injured were rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital, where two of them are reported to be in serious condition.

Police have registered cases in both incidents and are investigating the circumstances leading to the accidents.