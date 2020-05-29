Pattamundai : An elderly woman was killed and two others were injured Friday following a clash between two families in Pattamundai locality of Kendrapara district.

Sources said a fight broke out between members of two families over a disputed piece of land. The situation turned ugly when a member of one family tried to take control the land forcibly. Both sides used sickles and sticks in the ensuing clash.

The bloody fight left the 60-year old woman dead and two others injured. One of the injured is in critical condition.

Police rushed to the spot after being informed about the clash. They sent the injured to the hospital. Police said investigation into the matter is on and the guilty will be booked according to the law.

PNN