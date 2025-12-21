Berhampur: One person was killed and 21 others injured Sunday when two buses carrying picnickers overturned at separate places in Odisha, officials said.

In the first incident, Ratna Bisoyi (45) of Sriram Nagar died and 15 others were injured when their bus overturned near Barihapathara under Jarada police station limits in Ganjam district.

The bus was carrying around 40 employees of a school from Berhampur to a picnic spot near Chikiti.

Five critically injured passengers were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, while others received treatment at Patrapur Hospital, where their condition was reported to be stable. Local residents rushed to the spot to help rescue the injured.

In another incident, at least six persons sustained injuries when their bus overturned near Badamansing under Garabandh police station limits in Gajapati district.

The vehicle carrying 15 picnickers from Dhenkanal and Khurda was going towards Mahendragiri when the accident took place.

Police said the injured were discharged after being treated at a hospital at Paralakhemundi.