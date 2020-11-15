Berhmapur: In a tragic incident, one person was killed and another was injured as a bike fell from Badanadi Bridge at Naugaon village in Bhanjanagar of Ganjam district, Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Gourishankar Swain. However, the identity of the critically injured is yet to be identified.

According to a source, Gourishankar Swain of Patulisahi village in Bhanjanagar and another person were travelling to Naugaon village by crossing Badanadi Bridge. Swain lost his control over the wheel midway of the bridge. The bike plunged 20 feet down from the bridge.

While Swain died on the spot, the other person sustained critical injuries. Locals rescued the injured person and sent him to a nearby hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot and an investigation has been started regarding the incident.

PNN