Balasore: One person was killed, and five others were injured in two road accidents in Odisha’s Balasore district on Wednesday, police said.

A school peon died after a truck hit him inthe Telipali area of Nilgiri block.

Following the accident, hundreds of irate students of Telipali High School and local villagers blocked the main road, demanding adequate compensation for the deceased’s family, a police officer said, adding that traffic flow was affected.

They alleged that the peon died due to the rough driving of the truck engaged by a local contractor for the repair of the road.

Police lifted the road blockade and launched an investigation.

In another accident, five people were injured, two of them seriously, after a car in which they were travelling rammed into a container truck on NH-16 near Talanagar in the Soro police station area.

All the injured were admitted to Soro hospital, but two of them were later shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital for better treatment.

The Kakatpur-bound car coming from Kuliana in neighbouring Mayurbhanj district hit the container and rolled into a roadside ditch.

Police and NHAI officials rescued the injured persons.

The container driver fled the spot, and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, another police officer said.