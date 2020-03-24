Chhendipada: A person was killed while three others sustained grievous injuries in a road accident on NH-55 near Tukuda village under Jarapada police limits of Angul district. The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Nilamani Behera, a resident of Redhakhol locality.

According to locals, Nilamani was returning to his village near Redhakhol with his wife and two children on his two-wheeler. Meanwhile, an unidentified vehicle rammed into it and fled the scene.

On hearing their screams, locals rushed to the spot and rescued them. They were taken to Angul district headquarters hospital where Nilamani was declared dead on arrival. His wife and two children are undergoing treatment.

On being informed, police officials reached the spot and started a probe into the matter. The cops are trying to trace the vehicle and nab the driver.