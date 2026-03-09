Berhampur: A man was killed, and three others were injured in a blast at an ice-cream making unit in Odisha’s Ganjam district Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Talapatna village within Dharakote police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Bideshi Pradhan (56) of Kushapalli within Jagannath Prasad police station limits.

The injured include the owner of the unit, his son and wife.

They have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, and their condition was stated to be stable, police said.

A case was registered based on the complaint of the deceased’s son Muna Pradhan, and an investigation has been launched, said Dharakote police station inspector-in-charge Chandrika Swain.

She said that after conducting a post-mortem examination at MKCG Medical College, they handed over the body to the family members.

The small ice-cream unit, set up by Ramesh Chandra Mohapatra in the entrance room of his residence, had experienced a production disruption due to a defective compressor. The deceased was reportedly attempting to repair it when the blast occurred, injuring family members who were present in the room.