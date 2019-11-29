Hyderabad: The police has made arrests in the sensational rape and murder case that had rocked the nation yesterday. Mohammed Pasha, a lorry driver from Narayanpet in Mahabubnagar, has been picked up by the police. A cleaner and two other persons who belonged to Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar were also arrested. Police are interrogating and seeking more details from them.

Pictures of 4 Accused in #Priyankareddy Murder case. One of them is a minor and two are less than 24 years. #RIPPriyankaReddy #justiceforDrpriyanka pic.twitter.com/A7t2gKYSPS — News TAP (@newstapon) November 29, 2019

The 26-year-old’s burnt body was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad. According to Cyberabad Police, the victim was returning home from her clinic a little after 8 pm when she noticed a flat tyre and called her sister, who suggested that she leave her two-wheeler at the toll plaza and take a cab home. But before she could, she was approached by two men, who offered to take her vehicle for repair, police said.

I am shocked beyond belief to know the monstrous rape and murder of #PriyankaReddy in Hyderabad. I can't even imagine the extent of violence unleashed on this young girl. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family.

Will there ever be an end to this!#RIPPriyankaReddy — Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevinc) November 29, 2019

The victim reportedly agreed, and as she waited for the men to return, she was ambushed and dragged into the bushes barely 50 metres from Tondupally toll plaza, behind a line of trucks that obscured visibility from the road, police said.

According to police, after killing her, the accused took her body to an under-construction bridge a few kilometres away, and set it on fire. According to an officer, innerwear found around 100 metres from the spot has led police to believe she was sexually assaulted.