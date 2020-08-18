Chhatrapur: In bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, Ganjam district administration Tuesday said that permission for Ganesh Puja at various mandaps of the district has not been given for 2020.

“In view of COVID-19 pandemic, there’re restrictions on large religious congregations. So, no permission has been given to puja mandaps to celebrate Ganesh Puja at community level”, said district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

The collector requested the residents of the district to cooperate with the district administration in order to help them enforce the order smoothly.

Kulange has issued an order in this regard in which it is mentioned that any violation against the order of cancellation of Ganesh Puja in the mandaps of the district shall attract penalties.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak district administrations have also restricted the Ganesh Puja celebrations for the year 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kulange also urged the district residents to obey social distancing and mask wearing norms to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

