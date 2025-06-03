We’ve all had those moments on the road — either as drivers or pedestrians — when we think, “Why is that car slowing down?” Well, a viral video from Mumbai is proving just how important it is to stop, look, and really pay attention.

The video, recorded from a car’s dashcam, shows a typical busy intersection in Mumbai. Every vehicle that approaches the zebra crossing slows down, giving pedestrians their right of way. All seems routine… until it isn’t.

Two pedestrians are seen stepping onto the crosswalk, cautiously making their way across the road. Just as one of them is about to complete the crossing, a black car suddenly enters the frame. Within seconds, the car hits the pedestrian, pushing him to the ground.

Thankfully, the man wasn’t seriously injured. But the impact, both physical and emotional, was definitely there — and so was the shock of everyone who watched the clip.

Watch the viral video:

Location: Mumbai When a vehicle slows down or stops, take a moment to consider why.

They might have noticed something that we haven’t seen yet. This is also a worry for me when I am a pedestrian as someone else might not stop. See and Be seen !! pic.twitter.com/CbhhQIh4nB — DriveSmart🛡️ (@DriveSmart_IN) June 3, 2025

This viral video is making the rounds on Twitter, with users sharing it widely and offering a mix of reactions. Some are outraged by the driver’s actions, while others are using the moment to highlight India’s often-ignored pedestrian safety and driving etiquette. A few have also mentioned how unsafe they feel walking across roads, even at clearly marked crossings. Some users pointed out that the pedestrian himself was not fully aware of his surroundings.

The message of the viral video? Don’t rush. Don’t assume. Whether you’re behind the wheel or crossing the road, your one second of attention can save a life.

PNN