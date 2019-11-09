Bolangir: A student was killed while another sustained grievous injuries when the boundary wall of a school collapsed in Bolangir district Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Atish Kharasela (13) and the injured student has been identified as Sudhansu Sand (15). Both the minors hail from Malapada area.

According to other students present during the incident, the incident took place at Tikarpada primary school while the students were playing near a prayer set up for Kartik month.

However, the boundary wall of toilet collapsed suddenly on both Atish and Sudhansu.

While Atish died on the spot after being buried under the debris, Sudhansu was rescued and immediately rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital in Bolangir in a critical condition.

On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a case regarding the incident under relevant sections. Police also sent the body of Atish for postmortem and have started an investigation into the matter.

