Jharsuguda: A one-year-old girl child tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharsuguda Saturday, informed district collector Saroj Kumar Samal in a tweet.

The girl child is learnt to have contracted the virus from a five years old boy of the same family that tested positive for the infection Friday. All of the family members had been under home quarantine since May 16 when they returned from Agra and have been under the constant vigilance of the district administration. The family resides in Mangal Bazar area in Jharsuguda town.

In his tweet, Collector Samal also mentioned another patient who is forty years old. He had travel history to Maharashtra and had been in quarantine at a temporary medical camp in Brajarajnagar.

Meanwhile, the district administration has declared some parts of Mangal Bazar, temporary medical camp set up on the premises of DAV School and hill top area in Brajarajnagar as containment zones.

Collector Samal has appealed to people not to get panicked over the new cases coming to the fore.

Out of the total five cases in the district, three are active cases and two have recovered from the disease.

