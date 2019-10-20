New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has earned a distinct space in India with its 7T series and for those who want to own a super-premium version, the company has 7T Pro McLaren Edition on offer for Rs 58,999 – exactly the same price that will get you a brand new iPhone 11.

This is the second special edition to be born from the partnership between OnePlus and automotive brand McLaren. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is similar to OnePlus 7T Pro except the stunning back design along with a bumped up RAM and storage (12GB and 256GB).

After using OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition smartphone for around a week, here is how it feels. The smartphone features a triple-rear camera that uses 48-MP primary unit with an f/1.6 aperture and optical stabilisation (OIS), 8-MP telephoto with f/2.4 lens, 3x optical zoom range and OIS, and 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle with f/2.2 lens.

The triple cameras are versatile and if you love taking photos, you can’t say no to this device. Daytime shots or good lights images look well detailed.

However, the low-light performance is something that makes the device stand out in the crowd. The Portrait Mode is superb to share low-light photos on social media. It sports 16-MP camera for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture which, surprisingly, captured great details.

What’s more, the low-light performance on the front camera which is normally not that good in most premium phones was excellent on 7T Pro McLaren Edition. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. The Snapdragon 855 plus comes with Kryo 485 CPU clocked at up to 2.96GHz. It offers almost 4.2 per cent improvement in terms of CPU performance compared to the 2.84Ghz of the Snapdragon 855.

With this processor, the smartphone performed exceptionally good without any glitches. During the review, we used the phone for regular usage including surfing Internet, streaming or social media but the real differentiator is gaming.

After playing ‘Battle Royale Games’ with the best graphic settings, the device performed better than any other phone we used. The phone houses 4080mAh battery with “30W Warp Charge 30T” support. With heavy usage, the battery lasted for a day while with the moderate daily tasks, it lasted for nearly two days.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren looks similar to the original 7T Pro but carries a McLaren design touch. On the bottom edge of the smartphone are the SIM tray, USB-C port and a single speaker while the top of the smartphone houses a pop-up camera.

The design of the phone looks similar to the 6T McLaren Edition. The device features a Papaya Orange streak on the bottom half edge of the rear panel with the McLaren logo printed along OnePlus logo.

The triple cameras are vertically placed at the back of the phone surrounded by the Papaya Orange streak. The phone comes with a McLaren software theme installed, which adds special wallpaper and icons. The device comes with a hard plastic case with a rubberized texture. The back has a carbon fiber pattern around the sides.

In terms of display, it features 6.67-inch Quad HD+Optic AMOLED display with curved edges with 90Hz refresh rate.

Conclusion: The OnePlus 7T McLaren Edition was to be pitted against Google Pixel 4 series. Since Google has decided not to launch Pixel 4 in India, this will help OnePlus 7T McLaren Edition gain more ground.

Go for a premium look and massive storage at a price that won’t pinch you.