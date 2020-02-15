OnePlus 8, the next-generation OnePlus smartphone, has reportedly surfaced on Geekbench with a codename GALILEI IN2025. Some of the specifications of the new phone have also been listed in the benchmark listing.

According to reports doing round in forums, the phone runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box and the listing shows February 12 as the upload date. OnePlus, however, is yet to announce any detail pertaining to the official launch of the phone. That said, an affiliate page on Amazon India website recently suggested the development of both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

The Geekbench listing highlights a phone that has specifications such as 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 10. Besides, the phone appears to have ‘kona’ as the SoC that could be Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

In addition, the Geekbench listing carries a single-core score of 4,276 and a multi-core score of 12,541. These are not likely to reflect the real performance of the smartphone since the device could only be a prototype.

The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are being speculated to debut in late March or April this year.