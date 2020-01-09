Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has unveiled its much-awaited ‘Concept One’ smartphone at CES 2020. This phone was built in partnership with race car maker McLaren, the company claims. It also boasts of impressive features and many firsts including an electrochromic glass panel. Here is all you need to know.

The electrochromic glass panel, which can turn transparent or opaque to reveal or hide the rear cameras, is being used for the first time in a smartphone. The company claims that the phone takes only 0.7 seconds to transition from solid black to fully clear, which is quicker than the camera itself takes to fully activate. This feature, of course, grabbed most of the attention at the concept launch event.

OnePlus says the phone has been inspired by McLaren’s 720S Spider sports car, which features a retractable hard-top with the same kind of electrochromic material that can be switched between tinted and transparent states. The Concept One smartphone also features a leather panel on its back in McLaren’s signature Papaya Orange shade. The smartphone maker partnered with McLaren on the design of the Concept One phone as well.

According to OnePlus, the electrochromic glass on the Concept One contains organic particles which react to current to shift to the desired state. It also serves a practical purpose as the glass doubles up as a polarising filter for the cameras while shooting under harsh light. This is implemented in the camera app in pro mode, and allows for a lower ISO and longer shutter resulting in better images.

The company further claims that the electrochromic glass used in Concept One is the most advanced glass ever made. This panel uses ‘almost’ no power to operate, it adds.

The frame of this phone is made of an aluminium alloy treated with the latest vapour deposition technology to ensure that a thin gold finish layer can be deposited precisely resulting in a subtle shine.

“This concept phone is a significant experiment into the future form of smartphones. OnePlus started this initiative with the goal of bringing the “burdenless” user experience to the next level. The invisible camera stands as a new form of camera design, one that spares the user from the compromises of current camera layouts,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said while unveiling the phone.

OnePlus hasn’t revealed many details about technical specifications or launch schedule.