Co-founder and CEO of Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus Pete Lau has claimed that his company’s next offering, the OnePlus 8 series will be the most beautiful flagship made by the company.

Pete made this claim about the upcoming phone series at a meeting in China. OnePlus 8 series will be launched in 2020.

If user comments published on several tech forums are anything to go by, Lau’s statement on the upcoming series has already generated a lot of hype and it is expected to continue over the months to come. OnePlus plans to release three phones in the upcoming OnePlus 8 series, which will include the standard OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, along with a third phone that is being called OnePlus 8 Lite.

According to several reports doing rounds, the upcoming phones will be powered by Qualcomm’s new generation Snapdragon 865 chipset. The company has already confirmed that all the phones from the company will have a higher refresh rate display going forward, and even the OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to feature the same display standard. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are rumoured to be equipped with 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch S-AMOLED E3 curved dual punch-hole displays with 120Hz refresh rate. While the screen resolution of OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to be quad HD+ (1440 x 3140 pixels), OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite, meanwhile, will have full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels).

Besides, the standard OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to support 5G connectivity. Coming to memory and storage, both these models are expected to come in 8/12GB LPDDR5 RAM variants and USF 3.0 storage options to the tune of 128/256GB.

OnePlus 8 Lite, meanwhile, is expected to use MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 SoC along with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.0 storage of 128/256GB powering the entire package.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite might come with 4,000mAh batteries with 30W fast charging support while OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to have a bigger battery of 4,500mAh with 35W fast charging. All these three phones are expected to feature in-screen fingerprint readers.