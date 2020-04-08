Generally, in any village at least 100-200 live, but there is one village in this world where only one woman lives and after knowing the story you will be amazed.

The name of this village is Monowi in Boyd County, Nebraska, United States. According to the 2010 census, only one elderly woman lives here named Elsie Eiler. She is the mayor as well as librarian and bartender, and has thus been the subject of various human interest stories.

The village has a total area of 0.21 square miles (0.54 square km) of area. According to a report, in 1930s it had a population of 150, but the figure started dwindling gradually.

By 1980, only 18 people had survived in Monowi. Twenty years later, only two people were left here — Elsie Eiler and her husband Rudy. Rudy died in 2004, leaving Elsie to live as the lone villager.

Elsie, 86, runs a bar in the village, where people from adjacent areas and other states of USA as well. People also make short stays in this village during summer days and enjoy the natural beauty. Elsie has not hired anyone to help her, but people who come here assist her.

Monowi used to have a post office too, which was made in 1902, but was closed in 1967 due to the dwindling population. It is said that unemployment was the main reason behind people leaving Monowi. People settled in other places and cities for better future.