The COVID-19 pandemic has engulfed the entire world. Millions of people have been infected, while hundreds of thousands have also died due to the disease.

However, the number of people recovering from this virus around the world is also significantly high. As almost all businesses and tourist destinations have been closed due to this but now gradually some tourist places are being opened with conditions. It also includes the Fernando de Noronha island of Brazil.

But this island has been opened for a very specific group of tourists. According to media reports, only people who have been infected with COVID-19 can come here.

Indeed, the island has been closed for the last five months, but has now opened since September 1 with new terms. It is being said that limited people will be allowed to visit this island.

Visitors will need to prove they have recovered from the virus and will need to submit one of two types of tests – PCR virus tests or IgG antibody tests – at least 20 days before arriving at the island.

It is said that only 420 tourists are allowed to visit the island daily. The most interesting thing about this island is that until the middle of the 20th century, the main island here was used as a prison, where the most dangerous criminals of Brazil were kept, from murderers to political prisoners.