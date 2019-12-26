Kendrapara: Keeping in mind that the tourists’ footfall at Pentha beach in Bhitarkanika National Park is on the rise and would increase further in the upcoming week, police personnel have been deployed in the area.

Wednesday, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Rajnagar Bikash Ranjan Dash said that the park in Kendrapara district will remain closed for tourists from December 26 to January 4 for the annual census of Baula crocodiles and migrated birds.

It may be mentioned here that Orissa POST carried a story headlined ‘Safety concern- Tourists shudder to visit Pentha’ December 25.

According to the DFO, last Sunday some tourists from Bhubaneswar were misbehaved by a group of inebriated youths near Pentha village which led to an altercation.

“Following the news in this regard, published in Orissa POST, I consulted with the SP and requested to deploy police personnel on Pentha beach to avoid any untoward incidents like these,” informed the DFO.

“Armed police forces were deployed at Pentha beach today,” added the DFO.

In the coming days, the forest department will engage its staff to create awareness on the ill effects of polythene and beach cleanliness.