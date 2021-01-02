Sambalpur: In a bid to attract more tourists to Debjharan waterfall in this district, the district administration has planned to establish an open-air zoo in Jarang forest near the waterfall, a report said.

The Debjharan waterfalls under Jujumura block in Sambalpur is one of the major waterfalls in the state. It is around 25 km from Sambalpur and is surrounded by dense forest. Debjharan is pretty famous among the locals.

Legends say that the gods used to bathe in the waterfall hence the name ‘Debjharan’, meaning the god’s waterfall. Debjharan isn’t enormous yet wonderful and secured with woods.

The waterfall itself gives a relief to people to break free from the daily hassles of the urban life. It’s an extraordinary site to visit for excursion, trekking and playing in clean water in the wonderful regular habitat.

The matter came to the fore after Collector Subham Saxena directed Jujumura tehsildar Suman Minz to identify land for establishment of the zoo near Jarang forest.

Meanwhile, tehsildar Minz has identified 50 acres which include some revenue and forest land. The area has natural forests, river creeks that will be developed as a major tourist site.

The area is well connected by a national highway, a railway station at Jujumura and an airport at Jharsuguda which is about 70 km from the place. The waterfall is visited by tourists from within and outside of the state every year and an open air zoo will boost its tourism potential in drawing more tourists.

When contacted, Sambalpur divisional forest officer Sanjeet Kumar confirmed the development. He said works will start after the state government gives its nod for the project. The zoo will be different from a common zoo where wild animals will not be kept in enclosures but will be allowed to roam in open in their natural habitat.

These wild animals will be provided with food for their survival and a hospital will be established to provide treatment to the ailing animals. The animals will collect their food naturally and tourists will be allowed to see them in their natural surroundings in closed vehicles as in wildlife safari for which roads will be built inside the park.

The open-air zoo will be built on the lines of open-air zoos in Raipur and Rajgiri. The Collector directed the Jujumura tehsildar to identify land for the zoo.

