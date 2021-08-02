Nottingham: Batsman Mayank Agarwal has been ruled out of first Test against England after sustaining concussion during training session, the BCCI said Monday. Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal was hit on the back of his head by a short ball from teammate Mohammed Siraj. The accident happened during a training session ahead of the first Test against England.

Siraj is possibly the fastest bowler in the current Indian bowling line-up. Agarwal saw the ball thudding into his helmet when he took his eyes off a short ball.

When vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked about fitness of all the players, he did say that Agarwal sustained a head injury. “Mayank Agarwal got hit on the head. The medical team is looking after him. All others are fit,” Rahane informed.

Agarwal was seen in some discomfort after removing the helmet as he sat on the ground with physio Nitin Patel attending him. He was then seen pressing the back of his head while leaving the nets, escorted by Patel.

With Agarwal being ruled out of the first Test, it is expected that KL Rahul will open the innings. Rahul has mostly opened in Test matches but prefers a middle-order slot these days. The other option is Bengal opener Abhumanyu Easwaran.

Then there can also be another option with Hanuma Vihari being asked to open the innings, like he did in Australia. In case Vihari opens and bowls his off-spin, seamer all-rounder Shardul Thakur could also be considered for selection.