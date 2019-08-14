Jajpur: Acting on the directions of Superintendent of police (SP) Charan Singh Meena, Jajpur police under the leadership of inspector in-charge Manas Ranjan Chakra Tuesday rescued four child labourers as part of ongoing Operation Pari-III.

While three of them are boys, the fourth one is a girl. Two of them are from Jajpur district and the other two belong to Bhadrak. They were rescued from motorcycle repair shops and brick kilns, said the police.

All four were later handed over to the local Child Welfare Committee.