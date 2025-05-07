New Delhi: The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Wednesday, hours after India carried out precision strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The military strikes were carried out under ‘Operation Sindoor’ two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

The defence ministry said India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.

“The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism,” Jaishankar said on ‘X’.

It is learnt that the operation was carried out jointly by the Indian Air Force and the Army.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country has every right to give a “befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India.”

“The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces know how to deal with the enemy very well,” he said.

PTI