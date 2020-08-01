Puri: The operation theatre (OT) of Puri district headquarters hospital (DHH) was sealed Saturday.

Acting on the order of the chief district medical officer (CDMO), the DHH authorities have sealed the OT of gynaecology department after a doctor, a staff nurse and an ANM tested positive for coronavirus. The move is to stop the further spread of the virus.

The sudden decision of the DHH authorities has left many patients in a lurch. Many new mothers along with their infants were seen waiting outside the facility, hoping for resumption of the facility.

However, the DHH authorities later advised them to go to any hospital in Bhubaneswar or Cuttack. The patients belonging to poor families were seen to be the worst sufferers.

Notably, the district reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. With this addition, the district’s tally has swelled to 803. Of them, while 421 patients are still undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospitals, 377 have so far been discharged from hospitals. The COVID-19 toll in the district remains at three.

PNN