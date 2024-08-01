Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Parents’ Federation (OPF) Wednesday opposed the special enforcement drive launched by the State Transport Authority (STA) to curb the increasing menace of underage driving. OPF requested the withdrawal of cases against 153 minors caught and the release 60 vehicles seized during the two-day drive conducted recently. In a letter, OPF chairman Basudev Bhatt urged Transport Minister Bhibhuti Bhusan Jena and STA to reconsider their move against the juveniles while agreeing the issue existed. “This issue arose after a tragic accident caused by a juvenile driver in Pune that created a nationwide uproar.

Subsequently, the parents of the minor driver were sent to jail. Accidents involving juvenile drivers continue to be a significant concern. But taking sudden action without discussing the matter with parents is not justified,” he said. “The STA was silent over the issue in the state till recently. They acted without proper awareness among parents, educational institutions and prime stakeholders. This enforcement will harass students and parents in the coming days,” the letter said. Bhatt said that a provision to impose a fine of Rs 25,000 and in some cases, three-year imprisonment to parents without committing any crime violates human rights. The schools share equal responsibility on this issue. How can they provide parking facilities for students in schools? Why do they allow students to park their vehicles on the campus? He argued that in such a scenario, the parents and schools share an equal amount of penalty and jail term. Bhatt requested the minister and STA to conduct a week-long awareness in schools along with parents on traffic rules and regulations or else OPF will strongly oppose any action on underage students.

Notably, in a letter to all the regional transport officers (RTOs), the STA had earlier instructed them to take consistent and punitive action under the provisions of 199 (A) of the Motor Vehicles Act considering the severity of road accidents and death scenario in the state which has emerged as a horror next to drug menace. They have been directed to conduct the enforcement drive in full strength and strictly follow Section 199 (A) of the MV Act when a juvenile offence is detected. Besides detaining the vehicle driven by minors, FIR has to be filed in the police station against the guardian or owner of the vehicle, the STA letter read.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP