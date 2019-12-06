The killing of the four accused in the Hyderabad vet’s gangrape and murder case has sparked off a huge controversy across the country. Here’s what some prominent personalities had to say on the issue some on the social media, others to mediapersons.

Sanjay Nirupam (Maharashtra Congress leader on Twitter): Encounter killing of all 4 accused of #HydrabadRapeCase may seem like unlawful but it was the need of the hour. I congratulate #hydrabad police to instill a sense of security in the women of our country. #Human Rights activists may not agree but a strong message had to be put out.

Nawab Malik (NCP chief spokeperson): The accused were killed in an encounter. But this is not the way of giving justice. Justice cannot be delivered in an unjust way. Fear would have instilled in the minds of the people had they been hanged in chowks after following law and due judicial process.

Neelam Gorhe (Shiv Sena): I see this is as a conspiracy… it was important that the accused were punished as per law.

BS Yediyurappa (Karnataka Chief Minister): They (accused) tried to attack and escape when they were taken to spot (of crime), so the encounter was inevitable to save their (police) lives.

Neeraj Kumar (former Delhi Police Commissioner who handled Nirbhaya case): There was a lot of pressure at that time, but the thought of killing them (accused) never came. We were getting messages, asking us to throw the accused in front of hungry lions. Someone said castrate them in public, someone said lynch them, but we just stuck to our guns. There was no question of doing anything illegal.

Bhaskar Rao (Bangalore Police Commissioner): During the econstruction of the crime scene as part of the investigation the accused have tried to escape from the police following which this strong action has been taken. The action of Hyderabad/Cyberabad police were correct and timely, there can be no second opinion. If they (accused) had escaped from the custody, they (police) would have been under tremendous pressure.

P Chidambaram (former Union Minister): I don’t know the facts of what happened in Hyderabad. As a responsible person, all I can say is, it must be thoroughly inquired into to find out if it was a genuine encounter, whether they were trying to flee or it was anything else.

Jaya Bachchan (Samajwadi Party MP): Der aaye, durust aaye…der aaye, bohot der aaye..(Better late than never).

Abhishek Singhvi (Congress leader): Sometimes in spite of all the debates and #HumanRights logics, we shall understand the mood and sentiments of the people of the nation and stand with them. After all, democracy is all about ‘The People’.

Rajyavardhan Rathore (BJP MP): I congratulate the Hyderabad police and the leadership that allows the police to act like police. Let all know this is the country where good will always prevail over evil (Disclaimer for holier than thou- police acted swiftly in self defence).

Husband of Pune techie raped and murdered in 2009: I feel the action will send a loud and clear message to perverts. I would like to congratulate the Hyderabad police.

Akhilesh Yaday (Samajwadi Party chief): Those running away from law…how far could they run from justice. I am happy that someone has got justice but real happiness will come when there will be effective preventive security arrangements and social atmosphere that such heinous crimes never happen with any sister or daughter.

Agencies