Bhubaneswar: Opposition parties Saturday tried to corner the state government on the controversial issue of intrusion of Andhra Pradesh into Odisha and the alleged delay by the government to approach the Supreme Court.

Odisha BJP President Samir Mohanty said, “Odisha’s public has entrusted upon the task of their safety and protection to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. I want to ask the CM why the government took such a long time to move the Supreme Court on the raging problem of inter-state dispute on Kotia panchayat area,”

He questioned the alleged lethargic approach in the case. “I want to ask what the government is doing on that front. Why the government has kept the people of the area under darkness,” he said.

Congress leader Narasingha Mishra said, “This is an attack from another state to Odisha. This has come to the fore when the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to intrude and announced elections in the area. The state government now seems to be on a wrong side due to their delayed actions,”

The BJD, meanwhile, refuted the allegations. BJD leader Shashi Behera said, “The government is doing their bit of undertaking development works in the area. Such decisions of the government of Andhra Pradesh which are likely to escalate inter-state dispute are not good. The Union government needs to intervene in the issue. We have moved the SC when the election issue came to the fore.”