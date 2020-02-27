Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is expected to launch its new smartwatch alongside the Find X2 flagship smartphone March 6 and now a real-life photo of the gadget has revealed that the upcoming smartwatch would run Googles Wear OS.

There were rumours earlier that the Oppo smartwatch will operate on an Oppo-developed OS, news portal GSMArena reported Wednesday.

The company Vice President Brian Shen earlier confirmed that the upcoming smartwatch will feature curved 3D glass display.

Shen also shared an official image of the Oppo Watch that suggested its Apple Watch-like design. The teaser image showcases its metal frame that carries the curved screen.

The watch will come in at least gold and black and looks to have a more pronounced curve on the left and right and less extreme on the top and bottom.

Additionally, the smartwatch would come with two physical buttons on the right side.

Recently, a report had suggested that the watch will launch with ECG (electrocardiogram) capabilities which would allow users wearing the smartwatch to test if their heart has irregular rhythm.

(IANS)