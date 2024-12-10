New Delhi: Several Opposition MPs Tuesday demonstrated over the Adani issue in Parliament premises, carrying black ‘jholas’ (bags) with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani printed on them and ‘Modi Adani Bhai Bhai’ written on the obverse side.

This is the latest in the series of unusual protests led by the Congress daily ahead of the sitting of Parliament in the morning.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MPs from the Congress, DMK, JMM, Left, among others, protested in front of the Makar Dwar steps.

They were carrying black ‘jholas’ with caricatures of Modi and Adani printed on one side and ‘Modi Adani Bhai Bhai’ written on the obverse side of the bag.

They raised slogans against alleged collusion between Modi and Adani and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter.

Earlier, Gandhi chaired a meeting of Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha to take stock of the party’s stance on various issues and the way forward in Parliament.

The protest comes a day after leaders of some INDIA bloc parties protested in Parliament complex over the Adani row, with Rahul Gandhi conducting a mock ‘interview’ over the issue with Congress members wearing masks of Prime Minister Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.

Standing in front of the Makar Dwar steps in Parliament premises, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with MPs of other opposition parties had Monday raised slogans of “Modi, Adani ek hain” and “we want justice”.

The opposition protests on the Adani issue have been taking place inside Parliament complex ever since the start of the winter session.

The Congress and some other opposition parties have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe following the indictment of Adani and other company officials in a US court.

The Congress has said Adani’s indictment “vindicates” its demand for a JPC probe into the various “scams” involving the billionaire industrialist’s conglomerate.

Rahul Gandhi has sought Adani’s immediate arrest.

The Adani Group has dismissed all allegations as “baseless”.

PTI