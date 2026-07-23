New Delhi: Opposition and ruling party MPs staged counter protests and raised slogans against each other outside Parliament Thursday, signalling another day of potential disruptions in both houses of Parliament on the NEET paper leak issue.

A large number of MPs belonging to both camps stood outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament and raised slogans against the other side.

While the ruling party MPs raised slogans against the Opposition for politicising the paper leak issue and raised slogans like “sharam karo, sharam karo” and “Vande Mataram”, the opposition INDIA bloc MPs demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The opposition MPs also raised slogans like “Isteefa do”, “gaddi chhodo” and “sharam karo” against the NDA.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several Congress and other MPs also held a big banner seeking Pradhan’s resignation.

Later, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and other INDIA bloc leaders joined the protest outside Parliament.

Ahead of the session, Rahul Gandhi, Yadav and other INDIA bloc leaders held a strategy meeting on their protests.

While the Opposition camp continued to demand the resignation of Pradhan, NDA MPs demanded that the NEET issue be discussed Parliament and accused the opposition of running away from debate.