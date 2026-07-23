New Delhi: India’s first individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra Thursday called for an education system that “inspires confidence” amid raging protests against irregularities in the NEET exam that led to suicides by multiple students across the country.

Bindra avoided a direct comment on the ongoing movement that is seeking the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan but stressed on the need for a transparent and merit-based system.

“I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them,” he posted on X.

“The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its young people. An education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures curiosity is one of a nation’s greatest strengths,” he noted.

“I hope we can all unite and work together to continually strengthen our education system, so that it remains a source of opportunity, innovation and hope for generations to come,” he went on to add.

I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them. The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for… — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 23, 2026

The protests are being spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party with environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk lending support through an ongoing fast. Wangchuk, who was fasting at Jantar Mantar, was first shifted to Safdarjung Hospital citing his falling vital parameters.

He is now in Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after his wife approached the Delhi High Court seeking a transfer from the government facility.

Thousands of students tried to march towards the Parliament July 20 to express their frustration but were thwarted by Delhi Police’s use of force, including tear gas and lathi-charge.