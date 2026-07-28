New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM Tuesday as the Opposition continued to create a ruckus with heavy sloganeering during the Question Hour.

Speaker Om Birla commenced the session by acknowledging and appreciating India’s medal winners at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

Following this, the Opposition MPs started with the sloganeering over the police action against the protestors at Jantar Mantar July 20.

Speaker Birla mentioned that the House will take up the Public Examinations (Unfair Practices) Amendment Bill, 2026, for discussion at 2 p.m.

He urged the members not to disrupt the proceedings during Question Hour. However, the din did not fade, and the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Monday. However, the House failed to conduct any business due to noisy scenes and uproar.

As the House reconvened at 5 p.m. Monday, the Chair urged the members for extensive discussion on a bill of “national importance”, something that will have a bearing on the nation’s youth, but the unrelenting Opposition didn’t heed his appeal. The chaos and ruckus prevailed as the Opposition benches continued with sloganeering.

This was followed by an appeal from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who stated that it was after the Opposition’s demand that a strong anti-paper leak law has been brought in and it was “their duty” to discuss and deliberate on the anti-paper leak Bill.

Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the Chair presiding over the House proceedings, appealed to the Opposition members to drop their placards and participate in engaging discussion on the Bill, but the pandemonium prevailed.

Kiren Rijiju stated that all the members have come prepared for a marathon discussion on the Bill, including many from the Opposition camp also. He also made a fervent appeal to the Congress lawmakers to refrain from creating chaos in the House and participate in a constructive debate for the youth’s future.

Tenneti, seeking to restore order in the House, told the members that this Bill will have a bearing on the lives of students and the House itself has been waiting for the debate for a long time. However, seeing no signs of abatement in the din, he had adjourned the House.