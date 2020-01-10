Berhampur: Mounting scathing attack on the Opposition parties over Citizenship Amendment Act (CCA), Union Minister Babul Supriyo Friday accused them of spreading ‘false propaganda’ about the new law and creating ‘anarchy’ in the country.

Addressing a pro-CAA rally organized by the BJP in this south Odisha city, the Minister of State for Environment and Forest said the amended citizenship law passed in Parliament is not aimed at snatching away citizenship of anybody in the country.

On the other hand, it seeks to provide citizenship to religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have been victims of persecution and atrocities in these nations, he said.

Accusing the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Left parties of ‘misleading’ people on the CAA, the Union Minister said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had tendered apologies before the people several times with folded hands for telling lies in the run-up to the last general election.

“Now also Rahul Gandhi is telling lies about the CAA,” Supriyo, a Lok Sabha member from Asansol in West Bengal, said.

Emphasising that Indian culture believes in “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family) and giving respect to guests, he said “We have to give shelter to the minorities, who came from Islamic countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, in a dignified manner by giving them citizenship.”

The CAA will in no way affect members of minority communities living in our country, Supriyo said adding “it will not snatch away citizenship of any Indian.”

He said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2005 had also advocated giving citizenship to Bangladeshis, who came to India after getting raw deal in the neighbouring country.

Both Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru had also considered giving citizenship to people who came to India after facing religious persecution abroad and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a bold step to protect the neglected people, he said.

(Agencies)