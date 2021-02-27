Bhubaneswar: Opposition BJP and the Congress Saturday targeted the state government over the deteriorating law and order situation across the state. The opposition members raised the issues like Mahanga double murder, missing of children, rape cases and rising atrocities against women during a debate on admissibility of an adjournment motion. However, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra maintained that the law and order situation has largely remained peaceful in the state.

Initiating the debate, BJP chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi alleged that Bihar and Uttar Pradesh like situation was prevailing in the state. Everyday, rape, loot, murder, kidnapping cases are being reported, he said.

“Crimes are increasing in the state. Children and women are not safe. BJP workers are being killed. In Mahanga double murder case, an FIR has been registered against Minister Pratap Jena. But, no action has been taken,” said Majhi. At least 16 political murders have occurred in the state in past few years, he claimed.

“Why the Chief Minister, who claims to be clean, is silent on the issue? Will the Chief Minister ask the minister to resign,” asked the BJP legislator. Another BJP member Jaynarayan Mishra said police are being used for political purposes and he himself has become a victim of this.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingh Mishra came down heavily on the state government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

“There is no law and order in the state. Jungle raj prevails here. Cyber crime has become a nuisance and it’s a matter of concern. Detection in the cyber crime is absolutely zero,” said Mishra.

Atrocities against minor girls are increasing. Drug mafias are there in every village and street of the state. However, there is no detention or punishment, he said.

Two ministers have been named in two recent crimes. It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister to either give a clean chit to them based on evidence or sack them, Mishra said. “For a fair investigation, the minister should have to step down,” he demanded not naming any minister.

Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja demanded resignation of the law minister in the Mahagna double murder case. Replying to the adjournment motion, Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said law and order situation has largely remained peaceful in the state in 2020 and this year so far.

Informing that Maoist situation has improved, he said five out of 15 Naxal-affected districts have been freed from Maoist menaces. The districts are—Angul, Boudh, Deogarh, Nayagarh and Sambalpur.

As many as 17 Maoists were killed in 2020 including 16 during face-offs with security forces and one in people’s attack. While 34 Naxals were arrested, 21 rebels surrendered last year, he stated.

Similarly, 48 police personnel succumbed to coronavirus in the line of duty. Property crimes have dipped in 2020 as compared to the previous year. Dacoity cases have dropped by 12.5 per cent, loot cases by 13 per cent and theft cases by 3 per cent as compared to the previous year, the minister said.

Similarly, cheating cases have dropped by 7.4 per cent vis-a-vis the previous year, Mishra added.

Sharing data on conviction rates in session cases, Mishra told the house that conviction in rape cases stands at 18 per cent, murder 30 per cent and 12 per cent in POCSO cases.

On cyber crime cases, he said, 1931 cases have been registered and 366 persons have been arrested in 2020 while 1475 cases were registered in 2019.

Both BJP and Congress members created a ruckus in the well of the house while the minister was making a statement. Later, expressing dissatisfaction over the statement, BJP members staged a walkout.