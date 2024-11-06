Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Wednesday issued a notification stating that the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination-2023 is likely to be held December 15.

“The Commission has decided to conduct the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2023, pursuant to Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24 tentatively 15.12.2024 (Sunday). Detailed programme on the said examination shall be notified later,” the notification stated.

The Commission has also asked the candidates to visit the official website (www.opsc.gov.in) from time to time to get updated information in this regard.

It can be mentioned here that OPSC had postponed the OCS Preliminary Examination-2023, scheduled for October 27, 2024, due to Cyclone Dana.

PNN