Bhubaneswar: As part of the 5T initiative of the state government, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has decided to make its promotion and disciplinary wing automatic by using a technology.

As per the provisions of the Constitution of India, the state government always consults the OPSC for promotion and disciplinary matters of civil servants of the state. The state government takes action as per the recommendations of the commission.

As the current manual process is time-taking and lengthy, promotion and disciplinary proceedings against babus are being delayed for several years. Now, with the Chief Minister’s instructions for timely promotion of officers, the OPSC has taken this step to provide seamless and smooth solutions to promotions and disciplinary matters, official sources said here Monday.

Once the digital-based system is in place, the timeline to complete a full cycle of promotion and disciplinary matters will be minimised, the sources said.

A private agency has already been selected to implement the project. The agency officials will discuss with nodal officers of various departments to know the System Requirement Specification (SRS) for development of the software, they said.

Expressing concern over delay, mischief and irregularities in granting promotion of junior employees in the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik December 23 last had ordered all departments to complete the procedure of promotion of government employees by December 31 very year.

He had also asked the officials to grant promotions to eligible employees by January 1 every year. Following this, 3,166 state government employees working at different levels in 39 departments and all districts have been promoted within a week across the state.