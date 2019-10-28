Bhubaneswar: With as many as 3,278 posts of assistant surgeons remaining vacant for a long time, the state government Monday urged the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to start the process of recruitment of doctors on regular basis.

In a letter to the OPSC, Health and Family Welfare Secretary P K Meherda said the posts should be filled up as per the provisions of Odisha Medical & Health Services Rule, 2017.

The state government requested the Commission to conduct the recruitment test and communicate their recommendation in the matter for appointment of Medical Officers (Assistant Surgeons) on a regular basis against the 3,278 vacancies.