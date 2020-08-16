San Francisco: Cloud major Oracle has reportedly laid off several developers who were part of its Commercial Cloud service owing to falling market share in that business vertical.

A report in The Registrar cited “sources close to the development teams in Northern Ireland and Massachusetts, US” who confirmed a number of layoffs at these Oracle locations.

“Some of the remaining team members said they were nervously seeking alternative work as they have lost faith in Oracle’s commitment to the platforms,” the report claimed.

An Oracle spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report that “the company could not comment on job losses”, adding “Oracle is still developing the platform”.

The report last week cited social media posts that “seem to have confirmed there are job losses taking place within the Oracle Commerce and Commerce Cloud development teams”.

As Oracle moved to modern Cloud-based offerings, its Commerce Cloud platform to help build online retail, after its 2010 acquisition of e-commerce technology specialist ATG, has not made its mark in a crowded market for e-commerce.

Oracle rebadged ATG as Oracle Commerce in 2015 as a software-as-a-Service solution and continued to upgrade it.

“But Oracle never re-engineered the product for the cloud,” reports CRN.

According to the Register, the Oracle Commercial cloud customers are still in the double digits.

Anonymous employee posts on TheLayoff.com talked about the layoffs.

“Dozens of employees cut in OCCS (Oracle Commerce Cloud Service) yesterday/today. Cambridge office taking a big hit,” posted one person.

