Rourkela: Biramitrapur MLA Shankar Oram and his predecessor from the Assembly segment George Tirkey Thursday staged a demonstration separately in front of the Rourkela SP Office demanding to trace a missing person. A resident of Titerkela gram panchayat under Nuagaon block in Sundargarh district has been missing since February 29. Mangala Kissan, 44, had come to Jhirpani weekly market to sell vegetables in an SUV, February 29.

Later, he went missing to everyone’s surprise. His last mobile location was traced to Vedvyas March 1; however, he had been missing since then. His family members complained to Jhirpani police station but no foreseeable development has taken in the case. Neither Kissan nor the vehicle in which he had come to Jhirpani could be traced. The impatient family members had taken the help of the Biramitrapur MLA Shankar Oram and three days back they had met the Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra in his office but in vain.

As a result, Oram along with the family members of the missing person and residents of his village demonstrated in front of the SP office demanding quick investigation into the case. Speaking to the media, Oram said, “It is unfortunate that a farmer goes missing in broad daylight from the middle of the city like Rourkela. The police are doing nothing in this regard when over a week has passed. We don’t believe the police and its attitude towards this case.” He further alleged that, “We believe because he is a commoner that the police are not taking the case seriously. We are not going to sit and wait for police action. We will continue to put pressure on the police to trace Kissan quickly.” Meanwhile, Tirkey said, “Police is neither active nor serious about it. The Jhirpani police have been directed to check all toll gates. But nothing was found so our strong suspicion is they must have passed through Biramitrapur. It is unfortunate. Such cases are happening very often.” He pointed his finger towards one person as he said, “There is someone named Sukru Pradhan in Joram and we have requested the police to track him to find Kissan.”