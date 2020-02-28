Bhubaneswar: Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA) chairman Amiya Mohapatra has resigned from his post before expiry of his term.

Mohapatra, in his interaction with media, has confirmed the move but cited personal ground for his resignation from the post. He had assumed the office in August 2019 and was slated to complete his term in 2021. But his sudden resignation and acceptance of the same has stirred speculations.

Moahapatra had been in news for taking action and issuing notices to errant builders who were found to be flouting norms under the building construction norms.

He was under lens by many errant construction builders as the official was mandated to ensure compliance of building construction and regulation.