New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s organic date palm jaggery, known as ‘Odisha Khajuri Guda’, has emerged as a major attraction at the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024 in New Delhi. The GI-tagged natural sweetener has quickly become a best-seller at the ‘Odisha Mandap’, located in Hall Number 2 of Bharat Mandapam. The stall showcasing this traditional delicacy has witnessed significant business, generating over Rs 35,000 in sales by Tuesday. Date palm jaggery, an integral part of Odisha’s rich culinary heritage, is garnering attention not only for its distinctive taste but also for its numerous health benefits.

Visitors from various parts of the country have shown great interest in this organic product, with many returning each year to purchase it at the Odisha Pavilion. “We have been purchasing date palm jaggery every year from this trade fair. What draws me in is its unique taste, and we are also aware of its health benefits. It’s a wonderful product from Odisha, and we make sure to take some home every year,” said Bharat Bhushan Arora, a Delhi resident visiting the fair. The date palm jaggery, which is enriched with essential minerals and considered a healthier alternative to refined sugar, has seen a surge in demand in recent years. It is particularly popular for its digestive benefits and natural sweetness, making it a preferred option for health-conscious consumers.

The Odisha Pavilion at IITF, which also features the state’s famous handlooms, handicrafts, and tribal produce, has attracted a steady footfall. In addition to date palm jaggery, visitors are also interested in eco-friendly handicrafts made from date and palm leaves, such as household items, which are on sale at the stall. These items have further added to the popularity of Odisha’s traditional products at the event. “We appreciate that the jaggery is produced organically, which makes it a wonderful addition to our diet,” said Dharamveer Agarwal, another visitor at the Odisha Pavilion. “Our family consumes jaggery regularly, and we always look forward to purchasing it here.” Anil Kumar Behera, the Marketing In-Charge of Odisha Rajya Talgur Samabaya Sangh Ltd. (ORTSS), an apex cooperative body under the state government, highlighted the ongoing success of the stall.

ORTSS is responsible for promoting the production and sale of date palm jaggery from across the state. The cooperative works with local farmers who collect sap from date palm trees before dawn to preserve its distinct flavour. This sap is then boiled to produce jaggery, which is packaged and distributed for sale. The entire process is carried out organically, without the use of chemicals or artificial additives. “The interest in our traditional date palm jaggery is overwhelming,” said Behera. “People from all over India, and especially from Delhi, are increasingly aware of its health benefits. We’re delighted to see such an encouraging response at the trade fair.” ORTSS operates in nine districts of Odisha, including Angul, Bhadrak, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Puri. The primary talgur cooperatives in these districts facilitate the production of date palm jaggery and generate livelihood opportunities for local communities.

To enhance market connectivity, ORTSS has established sales outlets in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and frequently participates in state and national trade fairs to promote Odisha’s organic products. This exposure is helping date palm jaggery reach a broader audience while boosting the livelihoods of local farmers and artisans.