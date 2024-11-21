Bolangir: Adani Group, through its subsidiary Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Pvt. Ltd., has acquired 112.86 acres of land in Bolangir district reportedly for compensatory afforestation. The land spans three locations — 18.39 acres in Bharuamunda mouza under Khaprakhol tehsil, 61.2 acres in Bhalujori mouza under Patnagarh tehsil, and 33.27 acres in Dudukamal mouza under Belpada tehsil. According to officials of the Bolangir Forest Division, the acquisition is linked to environmental compensation requirements for the proposed Bijahan open-cast coal mining project in Sundargarh district.

Under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, companies undertaking deforestation for projects must purchase land for reforestation. Officials said the land would be handed over to the Bolangir Forest Division for afforestation and eventually declared a protected forest. The move has sparked controversy among nature lovers, environmentalists, political leaders, and local communities. Critics fear the move may pave the way for mining activities in the ecologically sensitive Gandhamardan hills, which are known for their rich biodiversity and cultural significance.

Former minister and Congress leader Narasingha Mishra and Rajya Sabha member Niranjan Bisi warned that mining in the region could lead to irreversible ecological damage. They warned that whoever would touch Gandhamardan would be destroyed. Local MP Pradip Purohit also expressed opposition, stating that no part of Gandhamardan should be disturbed.

A few days back, Pramod Mishra, chairman of Koshal Rajya Sammanwaya Samiti had hinted at efforts to start mining activities on Gandhamardan hills at a press conference. Deputy Chief Minister and Patnagarh MLA Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo defended the purchase, stating it was in line with legal requirements for compensatory afforestation.

However, the acquisition has added to growing concerns about the Adani Group’s plans in western Odisha. The company initially proposed acquiring 1,119 acre of land in Bolangir for afforestation purposes. However, it has secured 112.86 acre of land in the district to date. Additionally, reports suggest the company has purchased 23 acre of land in Juvakhola village under Gaisilet tehsil in Bargarh district, fueling further opposition.