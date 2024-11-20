Jajpur: Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo alleged that miscreants attacked him in Odisha’s Jajpur district Wednesday evening.

Sahoo alleged that the attack took place near near Budha river bridge. No FIR has been filed in this regard, police said.

However, the Jajpur SP Yashpratap Shrimal said appropriate action will be taken against persons indulging in violence and attacking the MLA.

“I was going to Jajpur Town to attend an urgent official meeting at the DM office this evening. When I reached near Budha river bridge, my vehicle got stranded on the road due to a road blockade by locals. As I was waiting, some unidentified miscreants armed with lethal weapons rushed to my vehicle and vandalised it,” the MLA said.

“They also attacked me and my personal security officer and snatched my gold chain from my neck… ,” said the MLA.

When news of the attack on Dharmasala legislator Sahoo reached the Dharmasala area, hundreds of his supporters reached the spot. There was a faceoff between the supporters of the Sahoo and the attackers. This faceoff prompted local police and even Jajpur SP to rush to the spot to rescue the MLA.

PTI