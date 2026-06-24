Bhubaneswar: The need to preserve state’s rich dance heritage while encouraging innovation in Odissi was highlighted at a national seminar organised by the Orissa Dance Academy as part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations Tuesday.

Titled Bahirangam: Beyond the Body, the seminar at the GKCM Odissi Research Centre brought together eminent gurus, scholars, critics and practitioners from across the country to discuss the evolution, challenges and future of Odissi dance.

The seminar was inaugurated by veteran Odissi exponent and scholar Priyambada Mohanty Hejmadi and Guru Kumkum Mohanty. Addressing the gathering, Hejmadi described dance as a powerful medium for understanding culture, spirituality and tradition.

She noted that Odissi has achieved remarkable national and international recognition through the dedicated efforts of generations of artistes and institutions. Orissa Dance Academy Secretary and noted dancer Aruna Mohanty said the Golden Jubilee celebrations showcase the institution’s five-decade contribution to the promotion and propagation of Odissi through performances, seminars and interactions involving renowned artistes and alumni.

The seminar featured insightful presentations by leading exponents of Odissi, with Guru Madhavi Mudgal discussing stage transformation and choreography, dance critic Leela Venkataraman emphasising informed audience engagement, Guru Daksha Mashruwala exploring creative innovations in Odissi vocabulary, and Guru Jhelum Paranjape examining the dance form’s evolution beyond the traditional Margam. The second session saw Guru Aloka Kanungo speak on blending Gotipua traditions with contemporary precision, Guru Sharmila Biswas highlight the influence of Odisha’s folk culture on modern choreography, and Guru Ratikanta Mohapatra present innovative rhythmic explorations within the Odissi musical framework. The Academy also felicitated Guru Ileana Citaristi, Tapati Chowdhurie and Guru Bichitrananda Swain for their contributions to Odissi and cultural scholarship. The Golden Jubilee celebrations are also being observed through the three-day cultural festival Subarnima at Rabindra Mandap, featuring performances, special productions and alumni showcases celebrating the Academy’s 50-year journey in promoting Odisha’s classical dance heritage.