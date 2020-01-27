Cuttack: The full bench of Orissa High Court Monday once again adjourned the hearing of the contempt petition it had initiated against 68 bar associations of Odisha for frequent strikes by lawyers in the state.

The bench has fixed March 9 for the next hearing and directed the Bar Council of Odisha to submit an affidavit to that effect before the next hearing.

Concerned over the frequent strikes by lawyers in Odisha, the High Court in October 2019 had instituted the contempt petition against 68 bar associations of the State, including that of Orissa High Court Bar Association, on the basis of a report by its own registry.

The state government, Bar Council of India and the State Bar Council were also made respondents in the case.

In its affidavit on Monday, the State Bar Council informed the Full Bench that barring 10 bar associations, all others have called off their strikes and resumed court works.

The affidavit said some bar associations in the western Odisha are still continuing their indefinite strike.

The full bench had adjourned the hearing the petition on December 16 to January 27.