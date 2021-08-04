Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Bar Association has decided to boycott the court of the HC Chief Justice till August 9 as part of its protest against the live streaming of the proceedings.

A decision to this effect was taken at the general body meeting of the Bar Association Wednesday. “We have also served a show-cause notice on the lawyers who were present in the court of the Chief Justice,” said HC Bar Association secretary JK Lenka.

Notably, a notice was issued for live streaming of the HC proceedings July 28. However, the HC Bar Association opposed the move and submitted a memorandum to the Chief Justice.

The lawyers’ body had claimed that the decision to go for the live streaming of HC proceedings was taken in haste. The HC should have consulted the Bar Association before making a decision in this regard, said the lawyers’ body.

The Bar Association argued that proper infrastructure, arrangement for data security and high-speed internet service are required for live streaming of court proceedings.