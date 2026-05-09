Jharsuguda: Former employees, local residents and councillors Friday submitted memorandums to the district administration against Orissa Metaliks Pvt Ltd, an iron and steel company, alleging several irregularities.

The allegations include illegal water extraction from the Ib river, denial of jobs to former workers and encroachment on local land.

They warned of an indefinite protest from May 13 if their demands are not addressed.

The petitions were submitted to the district collector through Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Superintendent of Police and labour commissioner by former workers’ unions, Brajarajnagar councillors and residents of nearby villages, including Marakuta, Remja and Ujjwalpur.

The ex- employees alleged that the factory, which resumed operations in 2021 after remaining shut since 2016, had failed to reappoint long-serving workers under its payroll system.

They also demanded priority employment for local youths and immediate clearance of pending dues of retired workers.

On the other hand, the locals accused the company of illegally drawing water from the Ib river through unauthorised pipelines for industrial use, leading to severe water scarcity in more than 50 riverside villages during the summer.

They said the falling water level had affected the drinking water supply, bathing needs and livestock.

Residents of Marakuta gram panchayat further alleged encroachment on grazing land and accused the company of neglecting local development works despite repeated complaints to the administration.

Officials said the allegations would be investigated. Senior Orissa Metaliks Pvt Ltd official Ajit Singh, however, declined to comment on the issues raised.