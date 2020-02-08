Bhubaneswar: Nayapalli Police arrested an Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) jawan on charges of sexually abusing a married woman here. The accused, Raj Kishore Bhoi, is a resident of Ambapalli under Saintala police station in Bolangir district. He was posted at Third Battalion of OSAP in Koraput.

According to sources, the married lady, an insurance agent, came in contact with the accused, who was shifted to in Bhubaneswar on deputation around two years ago. Bhoi later contacted the victim repeatedly through phone and social media forcing her to marry him.

He also allegedly had physical relationship with the lady without her consent. He used to put pressure on the victim to leave her husband and toddler.

The jawan who molested the victim in public was arrested by Sahid Nagar police on the basis of a complaint by the lady in March 2019.

On the other hand, the lady along with her child started living in a rented house at IRC village here after being deserted by her husband.

However, Bhoi again contacted the lady and forced her to withdraw the case filed against him. The lady later filed another complaint with Nayapalli police in this regard in December 2019.

Nayapalli police arrested Bhoi after registering a case (648/19). He was sent to judicial custody after the rejection of the bail plea Saturday.

Meanwhile, another accused was arrested by Khandagiri police Saturday on charges of sexually abusing a married woman. The accused was identified as Sidheswar Sahoo, 39, a resident of Keonjhar Town. Sahoo was also allegedly blackmailing the lady by threatening to post the videos of their intimate moments on social media.

Police sources claimed that the victim’s husband, a banker, was posted at Keonhar Town a few years ago. The accused and victim came in contact with each other in Keonjhar during her stay there. Subsequently, they used to have physical relationship during the absence of the lady’s husband.

They continued the relationship after the transfer of the banker to Bhubaneswar. Sahoo would come to the residence of the lady at Shampur under Khandagiri police limits. However, Sahoo started blackmailing the victim with the video of the lady after things turned sour a few months ago. Police Saturday arrested Sahoo after registering a case (90/20) on the basis of a complaint filed by the lady.